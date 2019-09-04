Honor Flag Memorial open for viewing 24/7 at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri's National Veterans Memorial has a new addition that just opened and is ready for viewing and tours 24/7.
The Honor Flag Memorial is now open and is equipped to give audio tours anytime during the day or night for visitors.
“The Honor Flag Memorial’s installation illustrates our commitment and dedication to growing this campus,” said David Crader, MNVM Board president. “The Vietnam Wall replica was just the beginning of MNVM’s saga. As long as we continue receiving financial contributions from our supporters, we’ll expand and add features that honor our heroes and their families.”
The Honor Flag Memorial is a large, concave structure, stretching 49 feet along the Welcome Center’s western edge. Each granite section pays homage to America’s conflicts and branches of the military, with laser-etched illustrations and typography.
"There's so much history in one space here," Jackie Smith said. "If you take your time starting at one end and going through here, it really covers all the major conflicts that United States has been involved in over the years."
For Smith, when he first saw the memorial, he said he was surprised to see all the different wars the U.S. has fought in.
"I think a lot of us are really not that familiar with all the conflicts we were really in," Smith said. "I know that when I saw this, I was really surprised. I said, 'You've got to be kidding. We've been in this many conflicts.' We always think about the WWII, Vietnam War or whatever."
Smith said this Honor Flag Memorial is a tribute to the country and to the soldiers who participated in the various conflicts.
For more information on the Honor Flag Memorial, you can visit the Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.