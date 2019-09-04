49 ft. Honor Flag Memorial opens to the public at Mo. National Veterans Memorial

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The public can now view the Honor Flag Memorial at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Mo.
According to officials with the site, it is home to the nation’s only permanent Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall replica.
“The Honor Flag Memorial’s installation illustrates our commitment and dedication to growing this campus,” said David Crader, MNVM Board president. “The Vietnam Wall replica was just the beginning of MNVM’s saga. As long as we continue receiving financial contributions from our supporters, we’ll expand and add features that honor our heroes and their families.”
Site officials describe the flag as large and concave, stretching 49 feet along the Welcome Center’s western edge.
The flag has several granite sections that pay homage to America’s conflicts and branches of the military with laser-etched illustrations and typography.
The next installment to the memorial is a monument that will be installed under the pavilion in the coming weeks, site officials said.
The monument will serve as another tribute to every U.S. military branch.
Anyone wanting to add their own personal tributes in the form of permanent benches and trees may visit MNVMFund.org/give.html or call 573-547-2035.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.