First Alert: Hot, humid start, isolated storms possible

(KFVS) - We’ll wake up to a humid and warm start.
Lisa Michaels said to expect mostly sunny skies today with some areas seeing thicker clouds as a front will push south through the Heartland during the day.
It’ll be hot with heat indices in northern counties in the mid to upper 80s while our central and southern counties will range from the upper 90s to low 100s in our central and southern counties by the afternoon.
The front is anticipated to set up across the middle of the Heartland during the afternoon.
This will allow the southern counties to have a chance of isolated rain/storms possible.
Tonight, will be mostly clear with cooler morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and not as humid by Thursday morning.
Dry conditions stay in the forecast as we head through the rest of the week into the beginning of the weekend.
Temps look to stay cool on Thursday but rise back above average into the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend.
