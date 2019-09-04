2019 fall enrollment down, retention rate increased at SIUC

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is seeing another year of declining enrollment for the 2019 fall semester.
The data did show an increase in the freshman and sophomore retention rate.
Overall, total enrollment is 11,695, down 8.75 percent from fall 2018.
The decline in enrollment was less than anticipated, according to Chancellor John M. Dunn.
“We graduated a relatively large class of nearly 2,600 students in the spring,” said Dunn. “We knew we were starting from a significant deficit at the same time we are reengineering our recruitment and retention efforts.”
Dunn said transfers and graduate students stayed relatively flat, while the number of new, first-time students decreased by fewer than 100 to 1,037, which is an 8.47 percent decline.
According to Dunn, nursing, business analytics and other areas will help close the gap.
“The picture for first-time students and graduate students is significantly improved over the last two years, signaling that we are gaining traction and moving in the right direction,” Dunn added.
There was also an increase in the average ACT score of new students from 23.65 percent to 24.4 percent, a four percent increase from fall 2018.
“Enrollment is as much about retaining students as it is about attracting new students,” Dunn said. “We are working hard at both. We are focusing on giving students professional-level, hands-on experience to complement their coursework, and we are adding new, high-demand programs in fields like nursing and business analytics. We’re also continuing our focus on support services such as academic advising, and this fall we’ve opened the First Saluki Center to support first-generation students.”
New freshman and transfer student represent 42 states and 20 countries and the top 10 majors of these students include animal science, automotive technology, aviation flight, biological sciences, business, criminology and criminal justice, mechanical engineering, psychology, radiologic sciences and zoology.
About 25 percent of all students are minority, and about 8 percent are international.
