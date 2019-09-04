2019 fall enrollment down, retention rate increased at SIUC

“Enrollment is as much about retaining students as it is about attracting new students,” Dunn said. “We are working hard at both. We are focusing on giving students professional-level, hands-on experience to complement their coursework, and we are adding new, high-demand programs in fields like nursing and business analytics. We’re also continuing our focus on support services such as academic advising, and this fall we’ve opened the First Saluki Center to support first-generation students.”