Du Quoin State Fair reports increase in revenue, ticket sales

DU QUION, Ill. (KFVS) - With the Du Quoin State Fair just ended, fair officials report this year’s event a major success.
The 2019 Grandstand reportedly sold nearly 15,800 tickets, 26% higher than last year’s total of just over 12,500.
Revenue from the grandstand entertainment also increased over 2018. Between the musical acts, racing and monster trucks $356,795 was generated, generating $97,000 more than last year, a 37% increase.
“The Du Quoin State Fair is an economic engine for Southern Illinois, and I’m happy to see that the fair grew dramatically compared to last year,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“These early numbers show not only the success we had this year, but our potential to grow in the future,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair manager.
