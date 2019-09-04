Crews battle intense business fire in Blodgett, Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of what was a fully involved fire at a business in Blodgett, Missouri.
Crews were called out around 3:30 Wednesday morning, Sept. 4, to an intense fire at Tank Tech at the intersection of Highway H and Locust.
According fire officials the fire started in the building’s offices, but the what sparked the fire is not clear. No foul play is suspected.
Officials said the fire moved from the office to the warehouse.
Crews battled to keep the flames form spreading to Bridgeport, a business nearby.
At one point, a 1,000 gallon fuel tanker inside a building shot large flames three feet into the air.
No one was inside when the flames broke out and no one was injured.
As of 5:18 a.m. crews were putting out hot spots and extinguishing flames on the backside of the building.
Crews were able to save some paperwork and items form the offices.
Fire crews said the owners of the business have been contacted and are en-route to the scene.
