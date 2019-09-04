Cooler weather on the way!

A cold front will push through the Heartland through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a slim chance for a few showers along it, but most of the area will remain dry. After feels like numbers in the triple digits for some area this afternoon, it will feel much much much nicer for your Thursday. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60. Afternoon highs on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s and much less humid. It will be short-lived though, because 90s will be back on Friday.