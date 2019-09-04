Carbondale-made cottage cheese wins grand championship at World Dairy Expo

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale-based dairy won a grand championship at the World Dairy Expo for its cottage cheese.

Prairie Farms Dairy won first place and the grand championship with its 2% Lowfat Cottage Cheese in the Lowfat and No Fat Cottage Cheese Category.

Other wins included: first place in the ranch dip category and second place in the nonfat cottage cheese category.

You can click here to see a full list of the winners.

The World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest was held in Madison, Wisconsin.

An awards ceremony will be held on Oct. 1 at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest Auction.

