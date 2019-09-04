Bear caught on camera snoozing in a Montana hotel bathroom

We had a surprise visitor last night in the hotel lobby. A yearling black bear found its way through a window into the ladies' room. Huge shoutout to Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for keeping our guests safe, while recognizing what a once-in-a-lifetime experience it was. They were professional and safe, and provided a great opportunity for folks to learn a little bit about wildlife management. #buckst4 #visitbigsky #yellowstonecountry #beyondyellowstone