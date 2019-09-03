What you need to know Sept. 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Sept. 3.
We are waking up to patchy dense fog across the Heartland.
Temperatures this morning are in the 60s.
Once the fog burns off, we will have another warm and humid summer day.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Our next rain chances are possible early Wednesday in our northern counties. Some areas could see an isolated storm with gusty winds. There is a chance that isolated showers/storms could develop around sunset in our southern counties.
The rest of the week looks mostly sunny, dry and cooler with temps in the low-to-mid 80s.
The heat and humidity returns over the weekend.
- Hurricane Dorian continues its catastrophic day-long halt over the northwest Bahamas. At least five have been killed. Hundreds of thousands of people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate before the storm rolls up the Eastern Seaboard.
- The search resumes today for a Scott City woman who fell overboard at Kentucky Lake.
- Authorities are searching for the nine people who remain missing after a boat fire off the coast of southern California killed dozens who were left sleeping below decks with only one narrow stairway out.
- Route 13 was closed for several hours in downtown Carbondale on Monday evening after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train.
- A Poplar Bluff woman accused of shooting her mother was taken into custody Monday.
- Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, one Florida woman is wrapping her home in plastic and securing it with about 300 sandbags and duct tape.
- A group of Mississippi alligator hunters capture a 700 pound monster.
- A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.
