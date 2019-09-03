Unknown liquid causes scare at business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An unknown liquid dropped on the floor of a Cape Girardeau business caused a scare Tuesday morning, Sept. 3.
According to Cape Girardeau Police, an individual came into a business at the Shawnee Center holding a vial in their hand which contained a liquid.
The individual reportedly dropped the small container on the floor and left the business.
Unsure of what the shattered vial contained, employees called police.
The business was evacuated.
After Cape Girardeau first responders determined the liquid did not pose a threat, police said officers began collecting evidence.
The identity of the individual which dropped the vial is not in police custody.
The occupants of the office refused medical treatment at the scene
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Private Ambulance Service responded to the scene.
