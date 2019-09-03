Tree falls on tent at Kentucky park with family inside

(WAVE) - There was a big scare at a campground packed with people celebrating the long holiday weekend.
A tree fell on a tent at Blue Lick State Park on Sunday night, shortly after a storm rolled through.
The rain had stopped so people were cooking dinner on the campfire when they heard a crack.
“(I) turned and looked, and I could see the tree falling toward the campground,” said David Breezley, visiting from Ohio. “And I immediately took off running.”
The tree fell onto a tent with a family inside.
A crowd of people was able to lift the tree off the tent, cut the tent open, and get the family out. Lexington TV station WLEX reported that two people were taken by helicopter to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.
