SIU Carbondale’s Dept. of Public Safety investigating report of possible sexual assault

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of a possible sexual assault.
According to DPS, they received a Campus Security Authority report on Tuesday, September 3 of a possible sexual assault in Kellogg Hall on Lentz Drive.
They said the victim and the suspect are reported to be acquaintances and both students.
The university is investigating.
If anyone has any information about this incident or has witnessed other crimes in the area or on campus, you can call SIU Department of Public Safety at 618-453-3771.
