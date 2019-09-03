Simone Biles breaks silence, sends condolences to victims’ families after brother’s triple murder indictment

By Randy Buffington | September 3, 2019 at 4:14 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 4:23 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles sent her support to the families of victims following the news of her brother’s murder charges.

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families," Biles tweeted out Monday night.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested for an alleged altercation that led to a shootout at a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31, 2018 at a residence near Denison Avenue and West 45th Street.

The altercation led to gunfire and multiple victims were shot, three of which were fatal. Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Biles-Thomas was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and is expected to be arrained on Sept. 13.

