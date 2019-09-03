Rte. 13 closed in downtown Carbondale after pedestrian hit by train

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Route 13 is temporarily closed in downtown Carbondale on Monday evening, September 2 after a pedestrian was hit by a train.
According to police, drivers should use the Mill Street underpass and Pleasant Hill overpass for east and westbound traffic.
Police Chief Jeff Grubbs said it happened around 6 p.m.
For north and southbound traffic, drivers should use Marion Street and Poplar Street.
No word yet on the condition of the pedestrian.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.