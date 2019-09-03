Rte. 13 closed in downtown Carbondale after pedestrian hit by train

Route 13 is temporarily closed in downtown Carbondale on Monday evening, September 2 after a pedestrian was hit by a train.
By Amber Ruch | September 2, 2019 at 7:00 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 8:00 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Route 13 is temporarily closed in downtown Carbondale on Monday evening, September 2 after a pedestrian was hit by a train.

According to police, drivers should use the Mill Street underpass and Pleasant Hill overpass for east and westbound traffic.

Police Chief Jeff Grubbs said it happened around 6 p.m.

For north and southbound traffic, drivers should use Marion Street and Poplar Street.

No word yet on the condition of the pedestrian.

