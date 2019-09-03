Police: Large quantity of drugs seized from home, one arrested

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steele, Missouri man was arrested on Labor Day after police searched a home on N. First St.
According to the Steele Police Department, officers and deputies with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department found and seized an allegedly large quantity of marijuana, several purported ecstasy pills and suspected drug money.
Officers arrested Jeremy Johnson, 25, on a delivery of controlled substance charge.
Johnson was booked into the Pemiscot County Jail. No bond has been set.
