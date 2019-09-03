Police ask for help identifying man wearing pantyhose over his head

ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - Zeigler Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera during the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 23.
The video of the man was taken on the 300 block of Orchard St.
According to a Facebook post, police believe the man seen in the video is wearing pantyhose over his head in an attempt to obscure his face.
In the video posted, a man on the left side of the screen appears to be creeping up near a bicycle, picks up something and then put it back down.
Zeigler Police said anyone who can reliably identify the person in the video is asked to contact Central Dispatch at 618-724-2424 ext. 0.
Police have not said why they need to identify the man trying to conceal his face with pantyhose.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.