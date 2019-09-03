Police ask for help identifying man wearing pantyhose over his head

The Zeigler Police Department is seeking the assistance of the community in identifying the individual in the video attached to this post. In an attempt to obscure his face, the suspect is wearing pantyhose over his head. The video was taken in the very early morning hours of August 20th on the 300-block of Orchard St. If you can reliably identify the person in the video, please message us by clicking this link: m.me/ZeiglerPolice Or you may contact Central Dispatch at 618-724-2424 ext 0. Please tell the Telecommunicator your Name, telephone number, and address (if you'd like an officer to come by).