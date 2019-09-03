MSHP releases crash statistics over the 2019 Labor Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released crash statistics for the Labor Day weekend.
According to MSHP, there were 309 reported crash, four of which were fatal. This is a significant drop in fatalities from 2018, where there were 11 fatalities.
One of the crashes occurred on Friday, Aug. 30, where a 22-year-old St. Clair, Mo. man was driving on I-44 and was hit by two vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was wearing a seat belt.
The other three fatalities happened on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Brandon Gramc, 22 of Palmyra, Mo. was traveling on Highway 168 when his vehicle left the road hitting a utility pole and overturned. Gramc was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Nicholas Easton, 40, of Paragould, Ark. lost control of his vehicle on Route ZZ near Jadwin, Mo. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Stanley Fluegel, 59, of Arnold, Mo. died when a vehicle made a left turn in front of his motorcycle on Highway 21.
There was also 13 reported boating crash over the weekend and one reported drowning. There were no reported drowning over the holiday weekend in 2018.
The drowning occurred when Lloyd Randle, 18, of Jefferson City, Mo. drove his vehicle into the Missouri River from the Noren Access on Friday, Aug. 30. Randle was pronounced dead later that day.
