More than $50K donated to Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - More than $50,000 was donated to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
The money, a total of $51,855 was raised from donations and exhibitor fees at the Southern Illinois Made Expo on July 27-28 in Marion.
On August 24, Sen. Dale Fowler presented the check to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois at their reunion at The Pavilion.
The Veterans Honor Flight provides veterans a no-cost trip to Washington to see the monuments built in their honor.
This year’s Southern Illinois Made Expo, the second one, hosted 120 businesses and organizations from across the region. According to the Expo, more than 3,500 people attended.
Next year’s Expo is scheduled for Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27 at the Pavilion in Marion.
