More Heartland volunteers plan to aid Hurricane Dorian disaster relief efforts

OAK RIDGE, Mo. (KFVS) - More disaster relief teams from the Heartland are planning to travel to the Southeast coast and help communities in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
About a dozen volunteers from just Southeast Missouri are a phone call away from heading out to help in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
That includes Ron and Jo Ann Hahs, a couple from Oak Ridge, Mo. who say it’s already been a busy year for disaster relief.
“Water has been our theme this year. Water, water, water,” said Jo Ann Hahs.
The Hahs help organize emergency feeding operations for the Missouri Baptist Convention.
The Disaster relief group’s focus has been on flooding along the Missouri river most of the year, but now they’re switching their attention to Hurricane Dorian which is shutting down entire towns.
“People for a period of time do not have anyway of getting any food,” said Ron Hahs. “They have no refrigeration, they can’t cook and at times restaurants and stores are effected.”
The Hahs are planning to join hundreds of volunteers in Tennessee before they deploy to a coastal town to cook thousands of meals everyday for families and first responders.
“If we can just be there to give a smile along with a little bit of a hot meal that is wonderful,” said Joann Hahs. “It’s fulfilling and it’s something that Jesus would want us to do.”
Missouri Baptist Convention has more than 2,000 trained disaster relief volunteers but is always looking for extra help.
“A disaster never comes at a convenient time,” said Ron Hahs. “Everybody that is trained can’t go. If we get about 1 out 10 we feel like we’re real fortunate.”
The Hahs see each natural disaster as another opportunity to foster their passion for helping others.
“Once you go and you see the need and you realize your a small portion of getting that person’s life back into focus," said Jo Ann Hahs. "And it just builds inside and it’s something that is always there and so when the call comes for another you say ‘OK, When and Where?’”
Those interested in becoming a disaster relief volunteer can attend a training at the First Baptist Church in Dexter, Mo. on September 13 and 14.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.