Man wanted by police in Ill. arrested for drugs in Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky leads to the arrest of an Illinois man wanted in two counties.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Matthew Culwell, of Golconda, Ill., was arrested after a traffic stop at the intersection of John Puryear and Oaks Rd on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they allegedly found several prescription pills, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Culwell was charged with failure to or improper signal, careless driving, operating on suspended license, DUI 1st, trafficking in legend drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies also stated they learned Culwell had outstanding warrants from Massac County and Pope County, IL.
A passenger in Culwell’s vehicle, 18-year-old Devonda Lucker of Metropolis, was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
