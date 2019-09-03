Large sinkhole found near Murray shopping center

MURRAY, KY. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the city of Murray are working to fix a sinkhole near a Murray shopping center.
Over the weekend, KYTC said someone reported what appeared to be a hole about the size of a volleyball in the pavement at an entrance to a frontage road off U.S. 641 near the Cracker Barrel Restaurant.
Murray police responded and found a hole under the pavement.
The City of Murray Public Works Department closed and barricaded the entrance pending further investigation.
On Tuesday morning, September 3, KYTC engineers inspected the hole and found it went about 20 feet below the pavement surface with about a 40 feet diameter near the bottom. They said the sinkhole extends under the highway right of way and sidewalk near the northbound lanes of U.S. 641.
According to KYTC, after further investigation, they found that there is a major 36-inch diameter storm water drainage pipe about 18 feet beneath the frontage road that has been there since before 1985. Engineers say the drainage pipe may have a leak that allowed flowing storm water to create the sinkhole.
KYTC engineers requested a company to survey the area with plans to excavate around the drainage pipe starting as early as Wednesday, Sept. 4. Once they dig into the sinkhole, engineers say they will have a better idea of the extent of repairs that may be required.
Drivers on U.S. 641 northbound should be alert for trucks entering and leaving the road at U.S. 641 mile point 8.5, just north of Chestnut Street in Murray. According to KYTC, a northbound lane restriction may be required to facilitate the sinkhole excavation work.
