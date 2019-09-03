2 injured in ATV crash in rural Sesser, Ill.

SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were seriously injured in an ATV crash in rural Sesser on Saturday, August 31.
At around 5 p.m., Frankly County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene on Quiet Acres Road.
Deputies say 41-year-old Travis Todd, of Sesser, was driving an ATV southbound on Quiet Acres Rd. when he ran off the road, over-corrected, lost control and overturned on the road. He and his passenger, 35-year-old Brandi Perez, of Murphysboro, were ejected.
Todd was airlifted from the scene to an out-of-state hospital.
Perez was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and later airlifted to an out-of-state hospital.
Deputies say Todd was charged with DUI and careless operation of an ATV.
