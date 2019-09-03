Handmade knit dolls recalled after sewing needle found in one

(KFVS) - Thousands of handmade knit dolls are being recalled after a sewing needle was found in one.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, The Beaufort Bonnet Company, of Lexington, Ky., recalled 4,500 units of the stuffed, knit dolls.
The recall includes dolls styled and named according to animal themes. The style names include:
- Drayton Hall Hare
- Ellie Mae the Cat
- Frat E. Fox
- Giftmore the Mouse
- Gull to Bed
- Iwant A. Hippopotamus
- Imma Bunny
- King Charles Woodford
- Lady Lullaby
- Lilly Pad Prince
- Lionel the Lion
- McDuffie the Duck
- Morris Mallard
- P. Nutt
- Pudge the Pig
- Shellebrate
- Sill E. Goose
- Ted E. Bearington
- Waldorf Wabbit
- Waverly Wabbit
- Woodmont Wabbit
- Wooly
The company said it received a report of a sewing needle found in the stuffing of a knit doll. No injuries have been reported.
You can call the company toll-free at 833-964-1456 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by emailing them at info@beafortbonnetco.com or by clicking here.
The dolls, manufactured in Peru, were sold nationwide and online from September 2016 through August 2019 for about $40-$65.
