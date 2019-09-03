Foggy Morning

Another start with patchy to dense fog forming across the Heartland with temperatures ranging in the 60s. Mostly sunny day but expected to be even warmer than yesterday with highs in upper 80s and lo 90s. It will feel like another summer day with humid conditions.
Into the very early morning hours of Wednesday, a cold front will start to move in from the north which could trigger rain/storms in our northern counties. There is a small chance of an isolated storm having strong gusty winds. This doesn’t look to be a rain out of any means, but there is a chance of an isolated shower/storm developing during sunset in our southern counties on Wednesday.
The rest of the week looks mostly sunny and dry with a few cooler days having temps in the low to mid 80s. It looks like the heat and humidity will ramp back up over the weekend.
-Lisa
