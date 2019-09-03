First Alert: Patchy fog this morning, sunshine in the afternoon

(KFVS) - Add some extra drive time for your morning commute. Some areas could see patchy dense fog.
Temperatures this morning are in the 60s.
Once the fog burns off, we will have another warm and humid summer day.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Our next rain chances are possible early Wednesday in our northern counties. Some areas could see an isolated storm with gusty winds. There is a chance that isolated showers/storms could develop around sunset in our southern counties.
The rest of the week looks mostly sunny, dry and cooler with temps in the low-to-mid 80s.
The heat and humidity returns over the weekend.
