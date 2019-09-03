Crews work with homeowners to removed damage to homes caused by floodwaters in Alexander County, Ill.

Alexander County, IL (KFVS) - The next phase of the flood fight begins as crews begin tearing down the damage all that water left behind.
The seep water may be gone, but those affected by months of flooding in Alexander County are still a long way from getting their lives back to normal. Many are taking some important first steps, with the help of strangers.
There are teams of volunteers are out in force, helping homeowners remove damaged walls and floors, and cleaning up hazardous mold.
Homeowner Bobby Long said, he's couldn't get back on his feet without them.
“I couldn't afford to do it; I didn't know how I was going to get it done," he said.
Long said things are still not back to normal for him. Long is still living in a camper parked in front of his damaged home.
"I couldn't afford the respirators to go in and clean it out," Long said.
That's where this crew from the Southern Baptist Convention's disaster relief team comes in. Team leader Don Kragness said they will be working on 45 homes in East cape and McClure.
"When we walk out it's ready for someone else to put it back together," said Kragness.
Kragness said Long's home is the 39th on their list. He described the damage all that water left behind.
"There's a bathroom that's attached to the back of the house, inside the bathroom there's about 4feet growing up on the wall," he said.
Long said once the group finishes he can start the other work.
“We’re going to try to start buying the materials to put it back and that’ll come out of my pocket because FEMA is so quick,” Long said.
The volunteer group has 6 homes left to cleanout. They plan to be finished by this weekend.
