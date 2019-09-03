A cool down is on the way...but it will be short lived

It will be a calm, warm evening across the area tonight. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front will push southward through the Heartland Wednesday, bringing a tiny chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Best chances will be through the afternoon and evening hours in the southern half of the area. Behind this front, cooler temperatures will take over. Thursday morning expect 50s back on the map for our northern counties. Afternoon highs will only be in the lower 80s. It will be short lived though, upper 80s return by the weekend.