Attorney pleads guilty to beating colleague with Lysol can

The Courier Journal reports Lindsey Scott entered the plea last week as part of a deal that includes a suspended 180-day jail sentence. James "J.R." Moore was attacked in the city's Hall of Justice in July. He has said he was eating when he suddenly felt "a thud" on his scalp. Scott's attorney, Shaun Wimberly Sr., says Moore bullies Scott. Wimberly says Scott's plea can help avoid a lawsuit.