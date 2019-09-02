Woman arrested on theft, drug charges

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in Mayfield, Kentucky after police got a complaint of shoplifting.
According to police, they responded Walmart for the complaint.
Helen Louise Estremera, 23, was charged with Theft By Unlawful Taking -Shoplifting Under $500, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
When they spoke to Walmart Asset Protection Associates, police said they learned that Estremera had attempted to leave the store with several items without paying for them.
These included assorted clothing and bedding items.
Estremera was detained by Asset Protection, and taken to the security office.
Officers then found her to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Estremera was lodged in the Graves County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.