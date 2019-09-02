Vehicle strikes embankment, overturns in Stoddard Co. crash

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 7 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said a vehicle overturned in a crash west of Aquillae.
Officials said a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 49-year-old Dawn Armes of Bloomfield.
The driver headed east on Rte. M when she ran off the right side of the road.
She over corrected the vehicle and struck an embankment where the vehicle overturned.
Officials said Armes received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
She was wearing a seat belt.
Extensive damage was done to the vehicle which was towed from the scene.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.