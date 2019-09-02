Union City Cross Country runners compete in Memphis

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union City Tornadoes Cross Country runners raced to the finish in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The City Auto Memphis Twilight Classic was held at Mike Rose Soccer Complex.
Boys’ and girls’ middle school, high school junior varsity and high school varsity meets took place as well as men’s and women’s college meets.
Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens released the following details about the event.
Cedrion Cook and Lizzy Jones paced Union City’s Cross Country teams in the 5K events for boys and girls.
- Cook’s time was 18:54.04.
- Matthew Parr ran the course in 19:17.
- Ben Martinek clocked a 20:31.65
- Colby Butler had a time of 20:52.23
- Tucker Rivers ran the course in 22:36.72
- Also posting times were Aiden Smith Fee (23:59.42) and Elijah Cavalier (24:14.79).
Hutchens said Jones ran the girls’ 5K meet in a time of 26:37.22.
Her teammate Chloe Meade ran the course in 26:39.34.
These were the best of the season so far for the two ladies, Hutchens said.
Quailvarious Brown had a time of 27:48.31 and Brendan Meade ran a time of 32:41.85 in the boys’ junior varsity 5K.
Overall, the school finished 31 in the team standings, out of 42 schools. They racked up 871 points according to Hutchens.
