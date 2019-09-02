Semi truck rollover crash on I-57 northbound at 45 mile marker

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A semi truck rolled over on Interstate 57 northbound around 12:35 p.m. on Monday, September 2.
According to Illinois State Police, it happened just north of the 45 mile post.
They said the driver, 40-year-old John Jackson of Jacksonville, Ark. told them a tire blew out on the front of the truck tractor-semi trailer combination he was driving. It traveled off onto the shoulder of the road and overturned.
Jackson was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Trooper say the road stayed open but was restricted to one lane in the area.
