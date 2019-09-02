Oak Ridge church celebrates Labor Day with festival

Oak Ridge church brings community together with festival
By Tayler Davis | September 2, 2019 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 5:31 PM

OAK RIDGE, Mo. (KFVS) -A church brought a community together in a festive way on Monday, September 2.

First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge hosted the event for the fifth year.

People enjoyed a car show with more than 100 cars registered to compete. There were also events like mini-golf, horseback riding and more.

The pastor of the church Brandon Moore said each year the festival grows bigger with people and activities.

"It brings a ton of joy to everyone in the church just to know that we have been able to make an investment and leave a legacy here in this community that's worthwhile and celebrated,"Moore said.

The event also consisted of door prizes, Nintendo switch tournaments and a lot of free food.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.