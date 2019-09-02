Oak Ridge church celebrates Labor Day with festival

OAK RIDGE, Mo. (KFVS) -A church brought a community together in a festive way on Monday, September 2.
First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge hosted the event for the fifth year.
People enjoyed a car show with more than 100 cars registered to compete. There were also events like mini-golf, horseback riding and more.
The pastor of the church Brandon Moore said each year the festival grows bigger with people and activities.
"It brings a ton of joy to everyone in the church just to know that we have been able to make an investment and leave a legacy here in this community that's worthwhile and celebrated,"Moore said.
The event also consisted of door prizes, Nintendo switch tournaments and a lot of free food.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.