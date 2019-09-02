New Illinois law states drivers to get fined for smoking in car with minors

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - If you smoke, then pay attention. A new law in Illinois says you will get fined if you smoke in a car with child under 18 years old, even if the vehicle is at rest.
One area doctor said it’s meant to benefit our children’s health.
Board certified doctor jeff Ripperda says the odds against a child’s health are high if they are around smoke.
“The more time a kids spends exposed to cigarette smoke, the higher risk they have of respiratory problems," he said. “That includes asthma, that includes pneumonia, that includes RSV, that includes bronchitis that includes the common cold.”
Illinois governor JB Pritzker wants to stop that. He signed a law recently banning smoking in a motor vehicle with a minor present.
Ripperda says while some may say this limits their freedom, he still believes this law is the right thing to do.
“The state has some financial responsibility to keeping your kids healthy, he said. "If your kids get sick and you have medicaid, that money is not necessarily coming out of your pocket to pay their hospital bills or pay our health care bills, that money is coming from a state funded entity.”
Sgt. Doug Wilson with Carbondale police says they will be enforcing this law immediately.
“The purpose of it is to protect children from second hand smoke in a closed space like a car," he said. “It categorized as a petty offense, which is a fine only , like I said you will not go to jail for it but it will cost you some money.”
“Typically this law or similar laws to this are going to trigger some people to consider quitting smoking and probaly some people to quit smoking, and even if nothing else comes out of this law, then that’s a good thing," added Ripperda.
If you’re caught, you’ll need to pay a fine up to $100 for the first offense, and $250 for the second.
“Smoke free cars” law first took effect in 2006.
This one protected passengers age 6 and under from second-hand smoke.
Then in 2009, an amendment to protect all ages under 18 failed to make it out of committee.
