4 injured in crash on Oaks Rd. in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, September 1.
According to McCracken County deputies, at around 6:45 p.m., they responded to the 400 block of Oaks Road.
Deputies said Austin Sharp, 25, of Paducah, was driving a 2011 Ford Escape when he left the road for unknown reasons. Marleni Veliz, 20, of Paducah, a 16 year old and a one year old were also in the vehicle.
All four were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.