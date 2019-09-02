First Alert: Mild temps and humidity ahead of mostly sunny skies

(KFVS) - This morning will be mild with temps in the 60s but feeling humid.
Lisa Michaels says patchy to dense fog is possible through the early and mid-morning hours.
Mostly sunny skies through the day with warm high temperatures in the afternoon reaching the mid 80s to low 90s.
We can expect warmer days in the beginning of this week with loads of sunshine.
A cold front will move through mid-week that will cool temperatures down slightly into the low to mid 80s.
Dorian is currently a category 5 hurricane this morning and is forecasted to ride the east coast through the week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.