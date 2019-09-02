Dry and warm weather continues for Tuesday

Tonight will be calm and clear. There will likely be some patchy fog for some areas Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s. Lots of sunshine expected again on Tuesday as highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lots of dry time expected this week, even with a front moving through the area in the middle of the week. Rain chances look very low with the front. It will drop temperatures back into the lower and mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.