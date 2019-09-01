State Police respond to single vehicle crash, 2 flown to regional hospital

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - State Police responded to a crash in western Kentucky on Saturday, August 31.
It happened in the 5400 block of KY 301 just after 2:05 p.m. in Graves County.
The 68-year-old driver’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a mailbox before traveling off the road again before hitting a tree.
The driver and 69-year-old passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Both were taken to an area hospital before being flown to a regional hospital.
Both occupants were wearing seat-belts.
An investigation into the crash continues.
