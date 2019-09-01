State Police respond to single vehicle crash, 2 flown to regional hospital

By James Long | August 31, 2019 at 9:40 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 9:40 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - State Police responded to a crash in western Kentucky on Saturday, August 31.

It happened in the 5400 block of KY 301 just after 2:05 p.m. in Graves County.

The 68-year-old driver’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a mailbox before traveling off the road again before hitting a tree.

The driver and 69-year-old passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Both were taken to an area hospital before being flown to a regional hospital.

Both occupants were wearing seat-belts.

An investigation into the crash continues.

