First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Brand new month, but basically the same pattern……which is more ‘summer’ than ‘fall’. Once again this morning we’ve got clouds and even a few showers/sprinkles brushing our western and northern counties. A few areas may pick up some light showers this morning….but just like on Saturday the clouds should start to thin by late morning or early afternoon….leading to another very warm and fairly humid day. An isolated afternoon or evening shower is possible also, but chances look pretty slim. Monday and Tuesday look to be drier and even a bit hotter, with highs at or above 90 for much of the region (some southern counties will hit 90 today.)