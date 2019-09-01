First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

We’re in a brand new month, but the overall weather pattern is not showing much in the way of change currently. High pressure aloft will actually build in from the west over the next couple of days, leading to fewer clouds and warmer temps. Dew points look to remain moderately high, mainly in the 60s to around 70….so humid but not oppressively so. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week before we start to cool down a bit on Wednesday.
A weak cold front is still expected on Wednesday….although it’s becoming hard to find on surface forecast maps. But the upper level winds will become stronger and more northerly, bringing cooler and less humid/lower dew point air from the north. Thursday and Friday look dry and pleasant with cool mornings and sunny warm afternoons. Another cold front is shown moving through over the weekend…which may represent our next chance of measureable rainfall Saturday night or early Sunday. Otherwise the weather over the week ahead continues to look very dry.
