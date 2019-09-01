First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

We’re in a brand new month, but the overall weather pattern is not showing much in the way of change currently. High pressure aloft will actually build in from the west over the next couple of days, leading to fewer clouds and warmer temps. Dew points look to remain moderately high, mainly in the 60s to around 70….so humid but not oppressively so. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week before we start to cool down a bit on Wednesday.