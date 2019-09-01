1 dead, 1 arrested following incident involving jet ski in Franklin County, Ill.

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A number of agencies responded to Lake Benton in Franklin County, Illinois on Sunday just after 2 p.m. on September 1.
According to Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police Officer Troy Williams, conservation police are investigating a jet ski accident that left one person dead.
The male that died was a passenger on the jet ski.
The male driver of the jet ski was arrested and taken to jail in connection to the death.
The Franklin County Coroner’s Office and the IDNR Conservation Police are investigating, according to Officer Williams.
The names and ages of those involved have not been released.
According to EMA Director Ryan Buckingham with the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, personnel from the office of the Bureau of Operations, the Special Operation Dive Team the Department of Natural Resources Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton Fire Department all responded.
