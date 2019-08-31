Teaching students to rise

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Instead of detention or a long-term suspension a new program at Poplar Bluff schools is giving extra care to students with bad behavior.
Dee Jones teaches at the RISE Transition Center in Poplar Bluff.
Unlike a traditional classroom, the new program gives students more one-on-one time with teachers and counselors who address obstacles that limit their success in school.
“Working with them on just life skills. Respect. Responsibility. Kindness, honesty, trustworthiness. And we want to build this new foundation for them and empower them to have a stronger self-esteem and more confidence, said Jones.
Superintendent Dr. Scott Dill says about 10 percent of their student population need the extra attention to finish school.
“Graduation rates, test scores are great. What we really hope to improve is quality of life. These students are not having a good experience in school and we take that personally. Everyone deserves to have the opportunity to come to school, be safe and learn,” said Dill.
Just a few weeks into the semester, and Jones says her students are already making progress and they will eventually return to their normal classes.
We have one student who was truant most of last year, huge problem and he has not missed one day. He comes in smiling every morning. He feels good. They have a sense of pride about them that was not there on the first day of school and they’ve seen that there is a difference and they feel the help and the positivity.”
