Paducah, Ky. man arrested on warrant in Graves County, Ky.

According to police, officers spotted Russell Horton, 49, of Paducah, Ky., on Cuba Road. Officers were aware he was wanted on a bench warrant for several crimes including Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Second Offense), Possession fo Marijuana, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance (First Offense)