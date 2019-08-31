Paducah, Ky. man arrested on warrant in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested on a bench warrant out of McCracken County, Ky.
According to police, officers spotted Russell Horton, 49, of Paducah, Ky., on Cuba Road. Officers were aware he was wanted on a bench warrant for several crimes including Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Second Offense), Possession fo Marijuana, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance (First Offense)
Horton was arrested on the warrant only.
