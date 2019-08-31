Mayfield, Ky. man charged with assault in domestic abuse

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield, Ky. Police responded to a domestic assault call on Hale Street on Friday, Aug. 30.
According to police, the call came in around 6:55 a.m. and when officers arrived began talking with Jerry Henley, 50 of Mayfield, Ky. and his wife.
During the investigation, they learned that Hanley had assaulted his wife and he was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
Hanley has been charged with Fourth-Degree Domestic Assault, minor injury.
