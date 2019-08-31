KSP vehicle involved in crash while responding to another collision in Graves County, Ky.

HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - KSP was responding to a crash with injuries on KY 408 on Saturday, Aug. 31, when a trooper’s vehicle was hit by an unrelated driver.
The first crash happened at 10:12 a.m. when a vehicle ran a red light, hitting another. A trooper blocked one lane of traffic while emergency officials responded to the scene.
A mobile home was traveling on the road and failed to stop, hitting the trooper’s vehicle. No one was in the vehicle at the time, but it did receive extensive damage. Both crashes were due to distracted driving.
KSP is asking motorists to pay attention while traveling during the busy holiday weekend.
KSP was assisted on scene by Mayfield Fire/ EMS, Cecil’s Towing and Affordable Towing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.