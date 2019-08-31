Going green in memory of Dom

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday’s high school football game in Scott City was in memory of Dom Hooper.
The Scott City athlete was tragically killed in an ATV accident in 2014 during his senior year.
Dom's dad said he saved five people's lives by donating his organs
There were lots of people wearing these green t shirts to spread awareness for organ donations.
Dom’s dad, Chris Snider, said that he met three of the people Dom saved with his organs.
His kidney recipient even invited the family to attend her wedding.
"This is a way to be a hero. And there's no better feeling in the world knowing that you can be a hero, in my opinion. Taking two minutes and signing up for organ donation and helping somebody else out in need is a way to be a hero,” said Snider.
Snider says it’s an awesome feeling knowing Dom’s legacy’s alive here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.