First Alert: Very warm and humid

(KFVS) - Warm and humid start to the Labor Day weekend.
More clouds and a few sprinkles this morning, otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Winds SE 5-10.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild. Lows in the middle 60s to 70.
Partly cloudy, warm and humid on Sunday. Highs in the 80s again.
Labor Day will be sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
The next several days look to be dry in the Heartland.
