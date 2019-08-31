First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Warm, mostly dry pattern set to continue through the Labor Day weekend and beyond. A dying complex that brushed our northwest counties late yesterday is still giving us clouds and a bit of light rain this Saturday morning, but this should fizzle out and by afternoon it looks to be dry and seasonably warm/humid again….with just tiny shower chances especially up closer to Mt. Vernon and Farmington. Otherwise it’s looking pretty hot and humid for the next several days, with highs getting close to 90 and lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Dew points will be about 65 to 70, which is high but not excessive.