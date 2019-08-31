First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A seasonably hot, humid and mostly dry pattern is set to continue through the holiday weekend and into much of next week as well. For about the next 24 hours we will continue to flirt with a very slight chance of a shower or storm…and a few more clouds….mainly over our northern and western counties….but for the most part things are looking dry and quiet. Dew points of about 65 to 70 will keep it moderately humid as well. The hottest days look to be Monday and Tuesday with most areas seeing afternoon highs of 90 or above…and peak heat indices in the mid 90s or so.
A change is set to occur about Wednesday as a weak cold front introduces a slightly cooler and less humid pattern for the second half of the week. Unfortunately, right now this looks to be a mainly dry frontal passage, so not much chance of rain. But behind the front northerly winds will bring a touch of early fall for a few days, with less humidity and cooler temps. There does look to be at least a chance of showers late next weekend….otherwise the next week is looking very dry.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.