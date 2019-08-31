First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A seasonably hot, humid and mostly dry pattern is set to continue through the holiday weekend and into much of next week as well. For about the next 24 hours we will continue to flirt with a very slight chance of a shower or storm…and a few more clouds….mainly over our northern and western counties….but for the most part things are looking dry and quiet. Dew points of about 65 to 70 will keep it moderately humid as well. The hottest days look to be Monday and Tuesday with most areas seeing afternoon highs of 90 or above…and peak heat indices in the mid 90s or so.